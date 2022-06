AURELIA -- Iowa Senate District 3 featured a battle of two GOP candidates with no prior legislative experience and, in that showdown, Lynn Evans came out on top. The 58-year-old former school administrator and Buena Vista University instructor from Aurelia was leading Anthony LaBruna, a 25-year-old Sanborn resident who served as a deputy White House liaison to the Department of Commerce in 2020, 65% to 35% with five out of five counties reporting.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO