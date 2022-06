At about 6am this morning, Officer Adam Fresquez and I were notified of a vehicle pursuit coming toward the Town of Center. It turns out that a victim living in South Fork observed his Jeep being stolen at this house. The victim began chasing the thieves in a different vehicle. The suspects, later identified as Zachary Wymer (25 years) and Jimmy Gollihugh Jr (44 years), were in separate vehicles as one was in the victim’s Jeep and the other in a Ford F150. The victim chased the vehicles through Del Norte and down Hwy 112 until they turned north on about County Road 43. The suspects continued through the La Garita area until the victim’s vehicle wrecked a few miles north of town. The suspects entered into Jimmy Gollihugh’s white F150 and crossed over US 285 going into the Russell Lakes State Wildlife area.

CENTER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO