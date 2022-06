Paula Estelle Brooks, 64, of Hooker, Oklahoma was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on June 3, 2022. Paula was born July 19,1957 to Travis and Adriene Walker in Fairfield, California. She and her family lived in California before settling in the Oklahoma panhandle. Paula graduated from Hooker High School with the Class of 1975.

