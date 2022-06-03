ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Star Seen as a 'Spectacular Reinforcement' at Barcelona - Deal Still 'a Long Way Off'

By Harry Siddall
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nv94u_0fzWwAMJ00

Bernardo Silva is seen a 'spectacular reinforcement' at FC Barcelona, but a deal to bring him to the Camp Nou is still 'a long way off'.

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Monaco in 2017, Bernardo Silva has taken the Premier League by storm.

As usual with virtually any Pep Guardiola signing, after a brief adaptation period, he has been a standout player in such a star-studded squad and is now widely recognised as one of the finest central midfielders in Europe.

Naturally, that will attract interest from any club that feels like they have a chance of bringing in such a talent, so interest from elsewhere will not act as a surprise to anyone.

Silva was one of a cohort of City players reportedly unhappy with their position at the club at the start of last season, but his performances on the field have - yet again - earned rave reviews from fans and pundits alike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZ4ha_0fzWwAMJ00

His current state of mind is unknown, but a report by AS , as translated and relayed by Sport Witness has revealed Silva is subject to even more interest from Spanish giants, FC Barcelona.

IMAGO / News Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PkrV_0fzWwAMJ00

They say the 27-year-old could be a target this summer, but any deal would be 'very complicated' to pull off.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ku9K_0fzWwAMJ00

Despite some incredibly talented youth prospects at the Camp Nou, Silva is seen as a 'spectacular reinforcement' .

IMAGO / Sportimage

AS do add that Barcelona are focussed currently on signing Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, so the possibility of a deal for the Portugues international is still 'a long way off' .

The name is still 'sounding strongly' at the club, however, and Silva's intentions to leave City could push through a move if he were to make his intentions clear to the club hierarchy.

In the past, City have allowed players to leave if a suitable financial package is presented. So, if Silva's desire is for a fresh challenge, this move is not extremely unlikely.

However, with a contract that expires in 2025, City certainly have a lot of bargaining power when it comes to the asking price.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Robert Lewandowski
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Jesus, De Jong, Raphinha, Salah, Mourinho, Mane

Manchester United are hoping they can lure Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer with the 30-year-old's short-term deal at Brentford at an end. (Sunday Mirror) United also remain confident of signing Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Sport via Daily Star Sunday) Arsenal are willing to offer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Bayern Munich#Reinforcement#The Premier League#Sport Witness#Spanish#Aflosport
SB Nation

Liverpool Club Legend Weighs in on Paris Fiasco

If you haven’t read the excellent first-hand account from Jordan of what it was like to be a Liverpool fan in Paris last weekend, you should. We’ve discussed the conditions that the fans were under at length here, as well as the abysmal response and non-apology statement that UEFA put out immediately after it was clear that blaming fans in the face of unquestionable video evidence wouldn’t work. For Liverpool’s executives, the entire situation was unacceptable.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United join race to sign Christian Eriksen

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United join race to sign Eriksen. Denmark international Christian Eriksen becomes a free...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Caoimhín Kelleher: Liverpool keeper 'not sure' over Anfield future

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher says he will have "conversations" with the club on whether he remains at Anfield next season. The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland stopper, who signed a long-term deal with the Reds last year, is deputy to Alisson in Jurgen Klopp's squad. "I'm not sure on what's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy