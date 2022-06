Pioneering electronic music group Kraftwerk returned to Detroit's Masonic Temple with its 3D show, celebrating five decades of music long beloved in the Motor City thanks to fans like local radio host The Electrifying Mojo and the Soul Train-inspired dance show The Scene. Kraftwerk returned the favor by paying respect to Detroit with a fine set of electronic music with flourishes of techno. Along with the music was fantastic 3D visuals brought to life by souvenir 3D glasses. The two-hour set included all the favorites, from "Numbers" to "Trans Europe Express" to "Tour de France," and even a pre-encore set courtesy of "robots." Kraftwerk came out once more for an encore of "Pocket Calculator" and an extended version of "Musique Non Stop."

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO