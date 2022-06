After a four-month hiatus, Phil Mickelson is ready to return to competitive golf, albeit on a "new path" and with a "fresh start" on the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Mickelson, a six-time major championship winner, was added to the field on Monday for LIV Golf's first event, which is scheduled to start Thursday at Centurion Club outside London. In a statement posted to his Twitter account on Monday, Mickelson said he still plans to play in the majors, but didn't say whether he would compete in PGA Tour events.

GOLF ・ 20 HOURS AGO