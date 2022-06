TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man has died in a head-on collision on Oklahoma Highway 113 near McAlester in Pittsburg County. OHP says 26-year-old Bryan Smith was driving southbound when he crossed the center line and departed the road to the left. Smith then overcorrected and turned back onto the road when the car was struck head on by another vehicle.

