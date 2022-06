The biggest strength of the 2021 Mariners has become one of the team's greatest liabilities in 2022. Seattle's bullpen has struggled for long stretches and it lacks both high-leverage options and quality middle-inning relievers. The team should get help from within—and soon—as right-handers Erik Swanson and Ken Giles are both set to return to the pen in the coming days. And while it's been a rough couple of outings as of late, Sergio Romo's track record and previous success would seemingly indicate he's currently experiencing more of a bump in the road than anything else.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO