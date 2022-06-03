ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Look: New Plans For Lindsey Nelson Stadium Revealed

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DV0WP_0fzWdPop00

It goes without question that Tennessee's Lindsey Nelson stadium is in need of some renovations, and it appears that Tony Vitello's currently top-ranked program will play in a much more modern stadium in the not so distant future.

Below is a release from the Tennessee Fund, including a photo gallery (all photos via Tennessee Fund) thay show off the new plans.

Tennessee Athletics is thrilled to announce upcoming facility enhancements to Lindsey Nelson Stadium at Robert M. Lindsay Field. Lindsey Nelson Stadium is set to become one of the most premier college baseball venues in the country with improved player development areas, more seating for Vol Nation, wider concourses, more concession stands and restrooms, and NEW luxurious premium sections. The new home of Vol Baseball will aim to provide a world-class experience for current and future Volunteer student-athletes and fans alike.

SUITES

Above the grandstand, watch every pitch in Lindsey Nelson Stadium from one of the prime views of the diamond. Luxury suites hold 20 guests and includes chairs, barstools, and an operable glass door to comfortably watch any Vols game. These seats are close to the action and fun for entertaining!

PORCH

PORCHES ARE CURRENTLY SOLD OUT FOR THE 2022 BASEBALL SEASON. TO JOIN THE WAITING LIST, PLEASE MAKE A DEPOSIT BELOW.

Baseball porches include a unique experience for fans at Lindsey-Nelson Stadium. Each porch includes 20 tickets as well as a grill, heater, table with high top chairs, and the opportunity to bring your own food and beverages to the game. Grill out with your friends as you cheer on the Vols!

Located in left field


20 guests allowed per porch


Grill provided


Option to bring your own food and beverage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NftrB_0fzWdPop00
View the 6 images of this gallery on the original article

CLUB SEATS

Elevate your viewing experience in the new club behind home plate. Seating provides access to an indoor viewing area where you can enjoy all the amenities of premium seating along with an unobstructed view of the field.

Chairback seats with expanded leg room


Enhanced food and beverage offerings


Private restrooms


Exclusive access to a climate controlled indoor club area


Premium space with televisions and other fan amenities

MVP SEATS

MVP SEATS ARE CURRENTLY SOLD OUT FOR THE 2022 BASEBALL SEASON. TO JOIN THE WAITING LIST, PLEASE MAKE A DEPOSIT BELOW.

The MVP Field Level seats bring fans as close to the action as possible! Located directly behind home plate, MVP Field Level seats feature padded chairback seating with cup holders and access to an interior club room.

Located on the field level directly behind home plate


Cushioned chairback seat with cup holders


Access to climate controlled club with refreshments


Club includes private restrooms, TVs, and lounge

LOGE BOX

Located down the left field line of Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Loge Seating offers a space for four that includes a personal table top by which to enjoy the game while providing access to premium amenities!

Elevated space down the left field line


Optimal viewing in Lindsey Nelson Stadium

4TOPPS

Down the left field line experience Tennessee Baseball in a comfortable setting for four that includes a table top and proximity to the field that ignites a fun atmosphere.

All information above is via the press release from the Tennessee Fund. Tennessee is set to kickoff its regional play in the NCAA tournament tonight against Alabama State on the SEC Network.

Comments / 0

Related
rockytopinsider.com

What Knoxville Regional Participants Said About Tennessee

Tennessee swept through the Knoxville Regional for the second straight season, earning a berth in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The Vols beat all three teams in the Knoxville Regional, blowing out Alabama State before earning come from behind wins over Campbell and Georgia Tech. Here’s what...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tony Vitello and Players React to Knoxville Regional Tournament Win

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially won the 2022 Knoxville Regional with a win over Georgia Tech on Sunday night. The victory didn’t come easy for Tennessee as the Vols needed a six-run ninth-inning comeback to beat the Yellow Jackets. However, with the win, Tennessee will now move to the Super Regionals in Knoxville to face Notre Dame with the opportunity to go to the College World Series on the line.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Tennessee star threw up middle finger after delivering big hit

Tennessee star Jordan Beck had a pretty hilarious way of celebrating a key game-tying double Sunday. Beck, the Volunteers’ standout right fielder, delivered a game-tying double in the 9th inning of Sunday’s regional game against Georgia Tech. As he rounded first base and headed for second, he offered up a very unusual celebration — he flipped the middle finger in the general direction of the outfield, arguably taunting his opponents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

No. 1 Tennessee, 4 other teams lock up NCAA regional titles

No. 1 national seed Tennessee, No. 4 Virginia Tech, No. 5 Texas A&M, Texas, and Notre Dame closed out their NCAA baseball regionals and advanced to the next round starting Friday. No. 6 Miami was the first top-eight seed eliminated. Tennessee beat Georgia Tech 9-6, never leading until it scored...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Lindsey Nelson
rockytopinsider.com

How To Watch: Tennessee Ready To Rumble With Campbell Saturday Night

Tennessee baseball resumes NCAA Tournament play at 7 p.m. ET Saturday night against No. 3 seed Campbell. The SEC Network will broadcast the Saturday nightcap of the Knoxville Regional between the Vols and Fighting Camels. Campbell opened up the Knoxville Regional by defeating ACC-foe Georgia Tech, 15-8. The Fighting Camels...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

How to Watch, Listen: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Campbell

Top-ranked Tennessee Baseball is set to take on the Campbell Camels in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET for their second matchup of the NCAA Regional Tournament in Knoxville.  Campbell and Tennessee each won their first game of the weekend handedly. The Camels squashed the ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Georgia Tech Baseball: 2022 season ends with heartbreak

After a stellar performance during the regular season that saw them climb up the rankings to the top 10 at one point, and an okay performance in the ACC tournament, Georgia Tech found themselves in a familiar state for the Regional Round of the NCAA Division I National Tournament: Tennessee. It is where the Yellow Jackets had their season in last season as well, with an extra inning loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in their region championship game. This time, it would be the Commodores in-state rival: the Tennessee Volunteers. The Yellow Jackets were placed in the Knoxville bracket with the Alabama State Hornets, Campbell Fighting Camels, and the nations top-ranked team, Tennessee Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadium Seating#Heater#The Tennessee Fund#Tennessee Athletics#Vol Nation#Vol Baseball
majorleaguefishing.com

MERCURY KEYS TO VICTORY: Current, Timing Should Dictate at Watts Bar

SPRING CITY, Tn. – The stage is set for the General Tire Stage Five Presented by Covercraft as Watts Bar Lake takes its turn in the spotlight. Just one lake downstream from Lake Chickamauga on the TVA chain, Watts Bar is a relative unknown to fishing fans. This event will be the biggest professional tournament ever held on the lake.
SPRING CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Have you seen scorpions crawling near your home?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are there scorpions in your backyard or under your house? If so, a University of Tennessee student wants to hear from you. Colby Sain, a UT Senior said she’s working with the American Museum of Natural History studying scorpions. Sain said she found one in...
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy