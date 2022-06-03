Look: New Plans For Lindsey Nelson Stadium Revealed

It goes without question that Tennessee's Lindsey Nelson stadium is in need of some renovations, and it appears that Tony Vitello's currently top-ranked program will play in a much more modern stadium in the not so distant future.

Below is a release from the Tennessee Fund, including a photo gallery (all photos via Tennessee Fund) thay show off the new plans.

Tennessee Athletics is thrilled to announce upcoming facility enhancements to Lindsey Nelson Stadium at Robert M. Lindsay Field. Lindsey Nelson Stadium is set to become one of the most premier college baseball venues in the country with improved player development areas, more seating for Vol Nation, wider concourses, more concession stands and restrooms, and NEW luxurious premium sections. The new home of Vol Baseball will aim to provide a world-class experience for current and future Volunteer student-athletes and fans alike.

SUITES

Above the grandstand, watch every pitch in Lindsey Nelson Stadium from one of the prime views of the diamond. Luxury suites hold 20 guests and includes chairs, barstools, and an operable glass door to comfortably watch any Vols game. These seats are close to the action and fun for entertaining!

PORCH

Baseball porches include a unique experience for fans at Lindsey-Nelson Stadium. Each porch includes 20 tickets as well as a grill, heater, table with high top chairs, and the opportunity to bring your own food and beverages to the game. Grill out with your friends as you cheer on the Vols!

Located in left field



20 guests allowed per porch



Grill provided



Option to bring your own food and beverage

CLUB SEATS

Elevate your viewing experience in the new club behind home plate. Seating provides access to an indoor viewing area where you can enjoy all the amenities of premium seating along with an unobstructed view of the field.

Chairback seats with expanded leg room



Enhanced food and beverage offerings



Private restrooms



Exclusive access to a climate controlled indoor club area



Premium space with televisions and other fan amenities

MVP SEATS

The MVP Field Level seats bring fans as close to the action as possible! Located directly behind home plate, MVP Field Level seats feature padded chairback seating with cup holders and access to an interior club room.

Located on the field level directly behind home plate



Cushioned chairback seat with cup holders



Access to climate controlled club with refreshments



Club includes private restrooms, TVs, and lounge

LOGE BOX

Located down the left field line of Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Loge Seating offers a space for four that includes a personal table top by which to enjoy the game while providing access to premium amenities!

Elevated space down the left field line



Optimal viewing in Lindsey Nelson Stadium

4TOPPS

Down the left field line experience Tennessee Baseball in a comfortable setting for four that includes a table top and proximity to the field that ignites a fun atmosphere.

All information above is via the press release from the Tennessee Fund. Tennessee is set to kickoff its regional play in the NCAA tournament tonight against Alabama State on the SEC Network.