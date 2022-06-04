Walk, Talk and Roll to highlight accessibility in City of Athens

Learn about accessibility issues and where progress has been made in Uptown Athens during the annual Walk, Talk and Roll event to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Hosted by the Accessibility and Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities, event participants will start their journey at 11:30 a.m. at Bella Vino, 12 W. Stimson Ave., and end at Armory Park, 2 E. Carpenter St.

Committee members Davey McNelly, also commission chairperson, and Rob Delach will show and report accessibility issues and areas where progress has been made.

The walk will include parts of Simpson Avenue and State Street. McNelly said that with the city’s upcoming streetscape project in Uptown Athens, the city has the once-in-every-30-years opportunity to improve the area’s accessibility.

“We can make 50 percent of the businesses on the main corridors accessible,” he said. “Most businesses have one or two steps from the sidewalk to the entry. While the sidewalks are redone, it will be the easiest time to either raise or lower the sidewalks and put in small ramps leading into these businesses.”

The activity will conclude at 12:15 p.m. with a short program and refreshments at Armory Park. Commission member jw Smith will serve as master of ceremonies. Speakers include Mayor Steve Patterson; an Uptown Business Association member, Grace Corbin of Casa Nueva; and McNelly.

All city residents of any ability are welcome to attend in person or to view the live stream, which will be on the City of Athens Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofAthensOhioInfo, as well as on the City Government Channel.

American Sign Language interpreting will be provided, McNelly said. If additional accommodation is needed, or for information, email the commission at disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us of call the mayor’s office at 740-592-3338.

McNelly encouraged residents to download download Athens City Source, a free smartphone application available for both Apple and Android. The app offers ways to get accessibility issues addressed in a timely manner.

The City of Athens has a lot of issues with cracked or unnavigable sidewalks.

“There are tripping issues,” said McNelly, who uses a wheelchair. “People with mobility issues or who use wheelchairs have to go into the streets. Through this event and the effort of the sidewalk committee, we are working to address large systemic issues to make Athens navigable and accessible.”

The commission chairperson said the City of Athens has done a lot to address accessibility, but there is still work to be done.

“We want the city to be accessible for people with all disabilities,” McNelly said. “I want the possibility for people in wheelchairs to be able to come visit here, enjoy the trails. I want that for people who live here as well. I want to participate in everything just as someone else would.”

“The Walk, Talk and Roll project is one of many initiated by the Commission on Disabilities in which the Commission is engaged to ensure Athens is accessible to all individuals, to those who live here and to those who simply visit,” said Patterson in a press release.

The Athens City Commission on Disabilities is a part of city government made up of volunteers, McNelly said. The group’s commitment is to provide a means for the concerns of people with disabilities to be heard; to advocate for public policy change; to provide expertise to the community on disabilities; and to tell the community about the strengths and limitations of people with disabilities, as well as how the community can help them improve their quality of life, thereby ensuring equality of opportunity and full participation in community life for everyone.

Those interested in helping the commission through its committees or learning more can contact them via email or by calling the mayor’s office.