ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Becomes First City to Set Minimum Wage Requirements for DoorDash, GrubHub Delivery Drivers

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAoBQ_0fzWbVBb00

After a new ruling was passed on May 31, Seattle will become the first city to set a minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers . The Seattle Times reported that the Seattle City Council unanimously passed the “Pay Up” bill, raising the minimum wage for these workers in 2023 to $17.27 per hour.

Discover: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
More: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

“We live in an expensive city; many delivery workers earn below the minimum wage after expenses and tips are accounted for,” said Lisa Herbold, one of the council members behind the bill, in a statement, Business Insider reported.

“The passage of this legislation will help tens of thousands of delivery workers make ends meet while maintaining their flexibility,” Herbold added.

After being in the works for about a year, The Seattle Times says that the Pay Up bill requires companies to pay per-minute and per-mile rates to delivery drivers on apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub as soon as they accept an order.

This bill is just the beginning. The Seattle Times noted that future legislation aims to regulate deactivation from apps and establish discrimination protection, restroom access, and other labor standards.

App-based delivery drivers typically face large workloads, long hours, safety concerns, confrontational customers and little to no access to restrooms, Business Insider added.

“We know that app-based work is one of the fastest growing sectors in our economy, with more and more workers turning toward this type of work and not receiving the protections of basic labor standards,” Herbold said.

See: POLL: Do You Think the Baby Formula Shortage Will End Soon?
Find: DoorDash vs. Instacart: Which Earns More Cash?

Fox 29 reported that this legislation will impact about 40,000 people, but gig companies are now worried that increased delivery costs will result in fewer orders.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Seattle Becomes First City to Set Minimum Wage Requirements for DoorDash, GrubHub Delivery Drivers

Comments / 1

Related
MyNorthwest

Regional Homelessness Authority seeks 75% budget bump

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is asking funding partners for $209 million dollars in 2023 – roughly a 75% jump from the agency’s current budget. The City of Seattle and King County covered that $119 million dollar budget for the KCRHA’s initial year of funding.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Mayors of Seattle and Tacoma, VP coalesce around ‘commonsense’ gun laws

Gun violence held the spotlight Friday when U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addressed more than 200 local mayors at the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) in Reno, Nevada. Harris, along with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, reflected the problem through the prism of “common sense” gun law reform, language which all three speakers used at some point during the conference.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

Podcast | How Seattle’s new city attorney is changing the office

When Ann Davison was elected Seattle city attorney last November, it flew in the face of the city’s progressive reputation. Electoral races in the city are nonpartisan, but Davison’s identity as a Republican was well-known, and her platform was firmly tough on crime. Her election was a kind of backlash to the backlash.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

President Biden’s expansive infrastructure package includes funding to prevent landslides on our rail lines

On Wednesday, June 1, 2022 U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell announced $3.8 million in federal grants has been awarded to rail infrastructure projects in Western Washington to help prevent landslides. The Washington State Department of Transportation will receive $3.8 million to fund the fourth phase of their rail landslide mitigation program,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amtrak settles with ex-engineer in 2017 Washington crash

SEATTLE — Amtrak has agreed to pay an ex-engineer for his pain and suffering caused by a 2017 derailment when his train sped off a curve in DuPont, Washington, killing three people and injuring dozens. Minneapolis lawyer Fred Bremseth described the settlement as large, saying Steven Brown and his...
DUPONT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Seattle Becomes#The Seattle Times#The Seattle City Council#Business Insider
The Stranger

Amazon Employees "Die" at Company Pride Kickoff, The City Owes Us Parking Violators Money, and Vegan Jewish Deli Coming to Capitol Hill

I love incompetence: Seattle will void seven months of parking tickets after failing to give parking cops the proper authority to write citations following the City's attempt to “defund” the Seattle Police Department by off-loading parking enforcement to Seattle Department of Transportation. This adds up to about 100,000 cancelled tickets and another 100,000 paid tickets that the City will refund at a cost of up to $5 million.
SEATTLE, WA
olive92.com

Here are three signs the Seattle-area housing market is cooling

Where local homebuyers once found bidding wars, all-cash offers and record-breaking price increases they’re now finding something closer to “normal.”. Buyers and sellers made fewer deals last month than at this time a year ago, according to data released Monday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Sellers are dropping prices, buyers are finding a bit of room for negotiation and prices appear to be leveling off.
KING COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

And just like that, the housing market changed

In a sense, we all knew this had to happen. Like every commodity, a home only has value if a potential buyer can afford it. Average pay went up about 5% annually the past few years. The cost of housing, in many areas, went up 20% (or more) per year.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Uber
Crosscut

Climate change takes a toll on Seattleites' mental health

On a gray and windy Saturday morning, passengers aboard the Admiral Jack looked out the windows of a small powerboat over the Duwamish River at a set of houses in South Park. “So far, it is actually the only [Seattle] neighborhood that has been categorized as being in danger of being for high sea level rise,” said Paulina López, executive director of the Duwamish River Community Coalition, during an educational tour of the river. “Having a river, it’s beautiful, but it’s like having a piece of chocolate we can’t enjoy. It’s there, but you don’t feel safe.”
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Six months into Tacoma’s guaranteed income pilot, a participant describes its impact

When Stephanie Bartella, 46, saw the news on Facebook that the City of Tacoma would be piloting a guaranteed income program, it seemed too good to be true. "I thought 'Oh, this will never happen to me,'" Bartella said. But the single mom of four decided to apply anyway, and she was randomly selected to join the Growing Resilience In Tacoma, or GRIT, program.
TACOMA, WA
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
155K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy