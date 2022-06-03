Dogs Of Charm City Rolls Out Baltimore Bench Plushie Toy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for a new toy for your favorite pooch? Dogs of Charm City is rolling out a fun twist on an iconic fixture of Baltimore.

The pet care company on Friday unveiled a Baltimore bench plushie for your furry friend to gnaw on. It even features the recognizable “The Greatest City in America” message.

What’s even better is that $2 from the sale of each of these plushies will go toward supporting Friends of Patterson Park, a local organization dedicated to preserving the park.

In addition to the Baltimore bench, the company also introduced a Maryland Orange Crush dog toy depicting the tasty cocktail that is so popular among Marylanders.

These plushies are available for sale on the Dogs of Charm City website.