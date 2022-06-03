ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dogs Of Charm City Rolls Out Baltimore Bench Plushie Toy

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking for a new toy for your favorite pooch? Dogs of Charm City is rolling out a fun twist on an iconic fixture of Baltimore.

The pet care company on Friday unveiled a Baltimore bench plushie for your furry friend to gnaw on. It even features the recognizable “The Greatest City in America” message.

What’s even better is that $2 from the sale of each of these plushies will go toward supporting Friends of Patterson Park, a local organization dedicated to preserving the park.

In addition to the Baltimore bench, the company also introduced a Maryland Orange Crush dog toy depicting the tasty cocktail that is so popular among Marylanders.

These plushies are available for sale on the Dogs of Charm City website.

Merriweather Post Pavilion To Reveal Commissioned Sculptures On Saturday

