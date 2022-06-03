ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard Is 'Broke' Due To Legal Fees & Lavish Lifestyle As She Owes Johnny Depp Nearly $10.4 Million

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago

Amber Heard's lawyer said on Thursday that the actress can't pay the $10.4 million she owes Johnny Depp because she is "broke" from legal fees, lifestyle.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

NeNe Leakes Speaks on Lawsuit From Boyfriend’s Wife Over Alleged Affair: ‘Ain’t Nobody Out Here Stealing Husbands’

NeNe Leakes has found herself involved in another legal dispute—though this time, she isn’t the accuser. Page Six reports that the estranged wife of Leakes’ new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh has filed a $100,000 lawsuit against Leakes for “alienation of affections” and “criminal conversation.” Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh says Leakes and Sioh had an affair while he was still married, which led to the wedded couple’s separation.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Speaking Out: Alleged Juror In Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial Gives Insight Into Verdict

One of the alleged jurors in Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard revealed the reasoning behind the verdict. The anonymous person, who claimed to be one of the seven members of the jury in the case, spoke out about what went down behind the scenes of the tumultuous legal battle which gripped the entire world. In a TikTok video via the Daily Mail, one social media user asked, "What would you say was the moment that you were like NOPE.. if she's lying about this she's lying about everything?" The mystery juryman stated, "I would say the donation/ pledge...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of seeking to ‘inflict harm’ on him over vineyard

Brad Pitt has claimed that former wife Angelina Jolie deliberately “sought to inflict harm on” him by selling her share of their wine company to a rival investor. People magazine reports that Pitt has filed legal papers with Los Angeles County Superior Court as part of a long-running legal dispute between the pair over Chateau Miraval, located in south-east France, which the pair acquired in 2008 before their marriage in 2014.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

2K+
Followers
406
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy