Lamp post banner policy subject of special Lewisburg meeting

Lewisburg City Council will meet in special session on Thursday, June 9, at 7 p.m. at Lewisburg City Hall, 942 Washington Street West.

The meeting is also available via teleconference. For information on how to participate on Zoom contact Lewisburg City Hall at 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9.

On the agenda: discuss with legal counsel regarding lamp post banner policy.

