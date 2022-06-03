‘Lightyear’s’ First Track Makes the Film Soar to Infinity and Beyond

Click here to read the full article.

Pixar has released an advanced track from the soundtrack of the upcoming “Toy Story”-related film, “ Lightyear ”: “Mission Perpetual” by composer Michael Giacchino .

The film is an origin story focusing on “Toy Story’s” beloved Buzz Lightyear. The film introduces Buzz, voiced by Chris Evans, as a human space ranger who inspired the toy line seen in the Pixar franchise. Buzz travels through time and space as he sets out on his first mission out of Star Command and gets stranded in space. His mission is to get his crew back to earth.

Commenting on the track, Giacchino said, “One of my favorite sequences is called ‘Mission Perpetual.’ It’s early on in the film when Buzz is trying to accomplish a mission and keeps failing. It was an exciting challenge for me because there were so many things the music needed to convey: Buzz’s frustration with himself and the sadness of being alone in his pursuit, but also his undying ambition and drive to achieve his goal. I went through a similar ‘mission’ myself to get this cue right, but once I did, it was incredibly rewarding.”

Giacchino who also scored “The Batman” and the upcoming “Jurassic World:Dominion” recorded the soundtrack with an 89-piece orchestra and 39-member choir over 5 days.

The soundtrack will be released on June 17, the same day as the film’s release. It will feature 31 tracks and will also be available in Dolby Atmos Music, a new technology placing the listener inside the song in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth.