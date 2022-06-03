ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert announce engagement: See the photo from the proposal

Derek Hough has announced his engagement to Hayley Erbert!

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum and his fiancee, who is also a professional dancer, shared a joint post from the romantic scene of the proposal on Thursday.

"It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️" the pair, who have been dating since 2015, captioned the shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yuqM_0fzWZu3O00
Anée Atelier - PHOTO: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert photographed for their engagement.

Hough proposed to Erbert with a flawless oval diamond, set in platinum, with a pave band and hidden halo from Paris Jewellers .

"Derek cared deeply about designing a ring that was extraordinary to honor this new journey with Hayley," Chau Lui, Co-owner Paris Jewellers, said in a statement to "Good Morning America."

"It was important to Derek that the diamond was rare and had tremendous sparkle, fire and brilliance; just like their love," the statement continued. "He wanted Hayley to be wow'd every time she looked at it. Throughout the entire process, Derek's love for Hayley always shone through. It was a true pleasure to work with Derek to design this ring."

The couple's post was flooded with well-wishes and congratulatory remarks from friends, family and fans.

Derek's sister Julianne reposted the proposal shot to her Instagram story.

"Congratulations to this spectacular couple!" she wrote alongside the post. "I'm so happy for you two and this beautiful life you have already started to create. This truly is just the beginning."

