Target is battening down the hatches on its business as its shoppers become more cautious in their spending due to spiraling inflation for food, gas, and shelter. The discount retailer — a few weeks removed from seeing its stock plunge 25% amid a surprising earnings miss at the hands of a slowdown in consumer spending — said Tuesday that it's aiming to cut inventory by offering discounts, canceling orders and taking a harder look at expenses. Target entered the second quarter with inventory up 43%, which the company conceded several weeks ago when it reported first quarter profits was too high relative to consumer demand.

20 HOURS AGO