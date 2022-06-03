17-year-old boy dies after being shot multiple times in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Clarksville man was injured Monday after allegedly setting fire to his home in what police described as an “apparent attempt to harm himself.”
It happened about 7 a.m. Monday at a home near the corner of Haviland Mill Road and Mill Creek Court, according to details provided by Howard County Police.
Police said four adults, including the man, were home at the time of the incident. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in critical condition.
No one else was injured in the fire.
Howard County Fire & EMS crews were able to get the fire under control and are evaluating damage to the home. The incident remains under investigation.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, there is help available. For immediate assistance, call Maryland’s Helpline 24/7 at dial 211 and select Option 1.
A man was stabbed at a shopping center while walking to his vehicle in a late night attack in Hanover, authorities say. The victim was approached by the suspect who stabbed him with an unknown object on the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle around 1 a.m., Monday, June 6, according to Anne Arundel Police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday.
Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show.
The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot.
The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said.
Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute.
A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him.
Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.
A suspect is in custody after allegedly beating and killing a 3-year-old girl in Maryland, officials announced. Randolph James Mack, age 43, was arrested at his Essex home in Baltimore County on accusations he beat the toddler at a home on Ashmead Square in Belcamp Friday, June 3, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police officer who was shot in Towson on Saturday was released from the hospital Sunday, according to authorities.
Baltimore County Police provided an update on the officer’s status on Sunday evening, noting that the officer was still receiving treatment for his injuries.
About three hours later, the Baltimore County Police Department shared footage of the officer leaving the hospital on its social media account.
The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two separate incidents of shots being fired in neighborhoods within a 36-minute time span. On Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 12:22 am, Annapolis police were called to the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue in the Robinwood community for a report of shots being fired. Officers located evidence that it was indeed gunfire and one home was damaged. There were no reported injuries.
