Military

Ukrainian Troops Blast Russian Tanks Rolling Through Donbas Town

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
 3 days ago

Ukrainian soldiers reportedly blitzed a column of Russian tanks trundling through a Donbas town, obliterating at least one.

The Battle Group K2 of the 54th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, part of Operational Command East, said they came across the "uninvited tourists" wandering the deserted streets of Marinka, a town in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk Oblast.

The military group said on June 2: "Another success: 'tourists' in the Donbas region are missing their armored vehicles!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCDNG_0fzWVvVb00

"Dear compatriots! We continue to show you another journey of our uninvited 'tourists' wandering the deserted streets on the outskirts of Marinka, Donetsk region.

"A navigator of the nearby 'tourists' took their heavy forbidden cars to the town's narrow streets where guys from the K2 reconnaissance group, with the help of other workers, carried out scheduled repairs.

"After meeting our repair devices, the tourists' cars as always fail. And one car will have to be collected from the road for spare parts!"

The Battle Group added: "Glory to Ukraine!"

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TlzS_0fzWVvVb00

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." June 3 marks the 100th day of the campaign.

From February 24 to June 2, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 30,850 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,363 tanks, 3,354 armored fighting vehicles, 661 artillery systems, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 95 anti-aircraft systems, 210 warplanes, 175 helicopters, 2,325 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 521 unmanned aerial vehicles, 51 units of special equipment, and 120 cruise missiles.

In recent news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian strikes on a nitric acid tank in the besieged eastern city of Sievierodonetsk "madness."

Residents of Sievierodonetsk have been warned to remain in bomb shelters and to prepare masks to protect against toxic fumes as the fighting intensifies.

Analysts say up to 70 percent of the city is now controlled by invading Russian forces , with almost all critical infrastructure and housing destroyed.

The Russian MoD said in a statement on June 1 that its Yars mobile missile systems, which can carry nuclear warheads and which boast a reported range of over 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles), were performing "intensive maneuvering operations on combat patrol routes in the Ivanovo Region", east of the Russian capital Moscow.

This comes after President Joe Biden said he will send Kyiv more advanced rocket systems that will help to strike enemy forces from a longer distance. These rocket systems have double the range of the rocket systems used by Russian forces and are said to be much more accurate.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

doooh
3d ago

Looks like Ukraine is going to win so we should definitely give them a lot more money and vote for Democrats in November , right ? Well that's exactly why the media keeps wording these stories the way they do , but ukrainians hate us and they always have and I'm not guessing ! Once Adam Schiff joined forces with Ukraine I instantly became a fan of Russia !

ricardo ortiz
2d ago

Fake news propaganda. It's the other way around. Russia blasting Ukraine tanks. Though unlikely, looks like old footage. Ukraine has no tanks left.

IN THIS ARTICLE
