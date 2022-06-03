ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals united for Queen’s thanksgiving service as Harry and Meghan join family

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
The royal family were united in celebration of the Queen at her Service of Thanksgiving as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly joined relatives for the first time since quitting official duties.

The Queen was missing from the gathering but the Duchess of Cambridge said later she had enjoyed Thursday’s historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations but the day had been “very tiring”.

Harry and Meghan were the focus of attention in the absence of the monarch and the couple, after their decision to step down as working royals for financial freedom, were relegated to a second row seat in St Paul’s Cathedral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPfYO_0fzWVPST00

The 96-year-old Queen watched the service on television from Windsor Castle after she suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed the Queen, a passionate horse owner and breeder, would not be attending the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

The monarch, who has been experiencing episodic mobility problems, was not expected to attend the major sporting event and is likely to watch the race on television at Windsor Castle.

