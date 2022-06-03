Mud Hens lose slugfest to Columbus

COLUMBUS — The Toledo Mud Hens and Columbus Clippers combined for 26 hits and 26 runs as the Clippers outlasted the Mud Hens 15-11 on Thursday night at Huntington Park.

Columbus hit five homers in the game, led by two from David Fry. Bobby Bradley, Tyler Freeman, and Mitchell Tolman added homers for the Clippers. The Mud Hens slugged four home runs, with Riley Greene, Jamie Westbrook, Brendon Davis, and Ryan Lavarnway each going deep.

Toledo went up 3-0 in the second on a three-run homer from Westbrook. Columbus answered right back with five runs in the bottom half on a two-run shot by Fry and a three-run connection by Freeman.

Fry hit a three-run homer in the third to make it 8-3 Clippers.

Toledo's Davis hit a solo shot in the fourth and Austin Meadows, on a rehab assignment from Detroit, added a sacrifice fly before Greene tied the game at 8 with a three-run homer, his first with the Mud Hens this season.

Bradley made it 11-8 Columbus with a three-run homer in the bottom half of the fourth.

Will Brennan then cleared the bases with a double to make it 14-8 in the fifth.

Lavarnway connected on a three-run homer in the sixth to make it 14-11 before Tolman hit a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to make it 15-11.

Greene was 2-for-4 with a walk for the Mud Hens, while Westbrook and Lavarnway each had three hits in the game. Davis and Trayce Thompson joined Greene with two hits in the game.

Toledo starter Chase Anderson was tagged for five earned runs on four hits, while reliever Ricardo Pinto (1-1) took the loss after giving up four earned runs in his two innings of relief.

Ian Gibaut pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win for Columbus.