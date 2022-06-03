ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Wayne tennis' Lilly Black commits to Cincinnati

 4 days ago

Anthony Wayne’s Lilly Black announced her commitment to the University of Cincinnati’s tennis program Thursday.

Black, a rising senior who is graded as a five-star prospect by tennisrecruiting.net, is ranked third in her class in Ohio, fifth in the Great Lakes region, and 33rd nationally.

Last fall, Black advanced to the championship match of the Division I state tournament, where she dropped a three-set contest to Mason junior Shyla Aggarwal, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

In 2020, Black took third at the Division I state tournament, losing in three sets to Aggarwal, a Yale commitment, in the semifinals before topping North Canton Hoover’s Tess Bucher 6-2, 6-0 in the third-place match. As a ninth-grader in 2019, Black, who then played for Notre Dame Academy, reached the state quarterfinals.

Black was also considering Kentucky and Ohio State.

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
