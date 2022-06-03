ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Say hello to the Aquarium of the Pacific’s new penguin chick

By Cheantay Jensen
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

A fuzzy Magellanic penguin chick recently hatched at the Aquarium of the Pacific, a very big win for the aquarium’s breeding program that is part of a conservation initiative to ensure the genetic diversity of the Magellanic penguin population living at zoos and aquariums.

Now weighing in at the heft of a lightbulb (just over 34 grams), the young chick was born May 22 to parents Robbie and Kate who, the aquarium says, were paired together for the first time this year.

Robbie and Kate took turns keeping the baby warm at their nest for about 21 days before the aquarium helped with the final hatching process. In the wild, penguin parents incubate their eggs for about 38 to 42 days, according to the aquarium.

Now the little chick is being reared in the aquarium’s behind-the-scenes nursery where it’s learning skills like swimming, eating fish and how to interact with the humans caring for them. The chick will grow up in the nursery for about three months until its watertight adult feathers replace the soft downy feathers it was born with.

This fall, the little chick will join the adults in the penguin habitat where visitors can see the little guy (or girl) and finally learn its sex. There are also a host of other baby animals and sea creatures living at the aquarium as part of its most recent exhibition “Babies!”, which now features over 40 different species including baby jellyfish, otters and cuttlefish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PoMtN_0fzWSSHh00

The new Magellanic penguin chick at the Aquarium of the Pacific. Photo by Robin Riggs, courtesy Aquarium of the Pacific.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHWyd_0fzWSSHh00

The baby Magellanic penguin chick was recently hatched at the Aquarium of the Pacific and will join the adult exhibit in the fall. Photo by Robin Riggs, courtesy Aquarium of the Pacific.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THXGF_0fzWSSHh00

The Magellanic penguin chick gets weighed. Photo by Robin Riggs, courtesy Aquarium of the Pacific.

Baby fish, baby otters, baby jellies: The Aquarium of the Pacific just opened an adorable exhibit

The post Say hello to the Aquarium of the Pacific’s new penguin chick appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Watch a Family of Wild Horses Indulge in Rare Ocean Dip

A family of wild horses on the Outer Banks was spotted taking a rare dip in the ocean this week. Corolla Wild Horse Fund, the nonprofit that oversees the herd of roughly 100 wild horses that roams barrier island, shared a video of the moment on Facebook Tuesday. "One of...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Saving an endangered breed of donkey

Nothing I've read about the Baudet du Poitou donkeys prepares me for my first sight of them. They are girthy, with massive round bellies and oversized ears that swoop forward and back, sometimes independently of one another. They are covered in thick hair that hangs in shaggy tufts, "like mammoth fur," says my companion on this adventure in equine medicine, Public Affairs senior photographer Michelle Hassel.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Rare albino Galapagos giant tortoise born in Swiss zoo

Visitors to a Swiss zoo caught a glimpse on Friday of a rare albino Galapagos giant tortoise born in May. The baby tortoise may be a unique sight to behold with fair skin and red eyes. It weighs around 50 grams (1.7 ounces), and fits in the palm of one's hand.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
Long Beach, CA
Pets & Animals
natureworldnews.com

Experts Foster Anegada Rock Iguanas Until Ready for Defense Against Cats

Anegada, Cychlora cream, thrives in places that are flat, barren, and salty. The island seems like a tough place to make a living. Michael Young, who works in iguana conservation for the Virgin Islands National Parks Trust, explained that for the iguana species on the island, the seemingly unbearable landscape is heaven.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

'A parrot as a pet is like a toddler who never grows up': Suitability of endangered parrots as pets

"Say 'Polly wants a cracker!'" This classic catchphrase is actually quite an insult to the birds who are among the most intelligent creatures on Earth. One particularly famous example was Harvard-based African gray parrot Alex, who not only developed a vocabulary of over 500 words, but also understood their meaning. But will these fascinating animals survive the impending species crisis?
ANIMALS
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy