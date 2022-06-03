Say hello to the Aquarium of the Pacific’s new penguin chick

A fuzzy Magellanic penguin chick recently hatched at the Aquarium of the Pacific, a very big win for the aquarium’s breeding program that is part of a conservation initiative to ensure the genetic diversity of the Magellanic penguin population living at zoos and aquariums.

Now weighing in at the heft of a lightbulb (just over 34 grams), the young chick was born May 22 to parents Robbie and Kate who, the aquarium says, were paired together for the first time this year.

Robbie and Kate took turns keeping the baby warm at their nest for about 21 days before the aquarium helped with the final hatching process. In the wild, penguin parents incubate their eggs for about 38 to 42 days, according to the aquarium.

Now the little chick is being reared in the aquarium’s behind-the-scenes nursery where it’s learning skills like swimming, eating fish and how to interact with the humans caring for them. The chick will grow up in the nursery for about three months until its watertight adult feathers replace the soft downy feathers it was born with.

This fall, the little chick will join the adults in the penguin habitat where visitors can see the little guy (or girl) and finally learn its sex. There are also a host of other baby animals and sea creatures living at the aquarium as part of its most recent exhibition “Babies!”, which now features over 40 different species including baby jellyfish, otters and cuttlefish.

