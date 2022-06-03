ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies Fire Manager Joe Girardi

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi , as well as coaching assistant Bobby Meacam , effective immediately, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced on Friday (June 3) via MLB.com .

Bench coach Rob Thomson will take over as Philadelphia's interim manager for the remainder of the 2022 season while quality assurance coach Mike Calitri will be promoted to bench coach.

The Phillies are currently 22-29 through their first 50 games, ranking third in the National League East Division standings after having lost seven of their last 10 games.

“It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” said Dombrowski. “While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around. I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward.”

Girardi, who had previously won three World Series championships as a player (1996, 1998, 1999) and one as a manager (2009) all with the New York Yankees, was hired by the franchise on October 24, 2019 after a three-year absence from coaching.

The Phillies finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a 28-32 record and recorded the worst ERA for any bullpen since 1930, but only fell one-game short of making the postseason.

Philadelphia finished the 2021 season with an 82-80 record and second in the NL East, having been eliminated from playoff contention with three days left in the season and recording more blown saves than any team in MLB history

