Pine Hill, NJ

Death By Auto: Pine Hill, NJ, Man Charged Following Crash With Pedestrian

By Chris Coleman
 3 days ago
Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says a man from Pine Hill has been charged after it was determined he was driving while intoxicated when he struck a pedestrian who later died. 28-year-old Darius Wade is facing one count of second-degree death by auto. MacAulay's office says,....

Accidents
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

