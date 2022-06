Body Joyce Elaine (Hulse) Harkness, age 81, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born August 15, 1940, in Plainville, Kansas. She was one of five children born to Ray and Helen (Martin) Hulse. At the age of two, her family moved to Russell, Kansas where she grew up and attended school.

