The Boston Bruins fired coach Bruce Cassidy on Monday, despite reaching the postseason in all six years of his tenure. "Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. "After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO