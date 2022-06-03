ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Best Doughnut In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAJYx_0fzWO2Em00
Photo: Getty Images

It is national doughnut day, and what better way to ring in the sweetness of the holiday than with the best doughnut in the whole state. Doughnuts have remained a popular pastry due to variety in toppings, fillings, and glazes. This shop creates some of the most delicious pastries, but the spotlight is on one doughnut in particular. Locals and tourists alike rave about the unique flavor of this doughnut. Be it a fresh new gluten-free option, or a yeast raised and glazed classic; there can only be one best doughnut.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the very best doughnut in all of Wisconsin is the blueberry fritter available at the Greenbush Bakery in Madison . This specific doughnut is especially popular among college students, not only because the bakery is located in a college town, but because the doughnut itself is gigantic.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best doughnut in Wisconsin :

"This college town donut shop specializes in kosher donuts and keeping customers satisfied with the latest and greatest pastry creations. If you want to be impressed, order the blueberry fritter—it's the size of your head!"

For more information regarding the best doughnut in each state visit HERE .

Comments / 2

Related
Q985

Iconic Wisconsin Bar Sign Sold, Buyer Reveals Why They Bought It

88 Tavern in Beloit, Wisconsin, had been around for nearly three decades. The establishment has been known by a few different names, the aforementioned 88 Tavern, Kline's Club 88, and Kline's (Rooney's) 88 Pub Grub and Club. There are multiple accounts on Facebook for the 65 Portland Avenue location. The...
BELOIT, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Will Bingo, Smoking, Steakhouse Return to Potawatomi?

It’s been well over two years since dauber-carrying patrons have packed the bingo hall at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The casino suspended all operations on its sprawling Menomonee Valley property, including bingo, in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The Nest of Life Bingo Hall, located on the third floor of the casino and seating more than 1,300 players, has remained closed even as many of the casino’s other operations have gradually resumed since the three-month complete shutdown in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#The Doughnut#Kosher#Pastries#Food Drink#Restaurants#Doughnuts
spectrumnews1.com

Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
FREEDOM, WI
Toni Koraza

Wisconsin to Face Additional Food Shortages

Some 530,500 - or one in eleven - Wisconsin residents suffer from hunger, partially because of charitable programs' inability to address the full extent of the problem. Even before COVID-19, one in twelve Wisconsin households was facing food insecurity, according to Wisconsin Food Security Consortium.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Curd Fest announces its return to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attempt to ‘cheese’ the day with the return of Curd Fest!. This delicious festival celebrating the cheese curd will return to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field on July 23 from 4-8 p.m. The event is free admission. It features fried cheese curds, fresh cheese...
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Spot Has the Best French Fries in the State

There’s something simply comforting about French fries. When they’re done right, they’re warm, slightly crunchy, salty and the perfect component to almost any meal. People are serious about their fries, too. So much so that the crew at Eat This, Not That! has scoured America to find the best French fries in the country, and one Michigan spot is on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Small Town Wisconsin’ Film hits theaters this Friday

(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County bear sightings: DNR says bears are looking for snacks

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Nightlife is getting wild in rural Waukesha County. Residents are reporting late-night sightings of a bear wandering through neighborhoods. Wisconsin DNR specialists say a homeowner living off of McMahon Road on the north side of Oconomowoc got a surprise Thursday night – a bear sighting. Brad...
KROC News

You’ll Never Guess Which Tattoo Is Most Popular in Minnesota

It seems that tattoos are more popular than ever before, but the most popular tattoo among Minnesotans probably isn't one you'd think it is. I'm probably the wrong person to write this story, seeing as I don't have ANY tattoos at all. But I've always been curious about what tattoos people get, and the reasons behind why they get them.
ROCHESTER, MN
undark.org

A Fight Over Wolves Pits Facts Against Feelings in Wisconsin

Maybe it was the heat that afternoon in Madison, or maybe it was sheer exhaustion as the meeting approached its sixth hour. Either way, tempers were flaring. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, a politically appointed body that advises the state’s natural resources agency, met on Aug. 11, 2021, to debate a seemingly narrow question: How many wolves should hunters be allowed to kill during the upcoming hunting season?
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WDIO-TV

Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the motorcycle manufacturer suspended operations at its plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on May 19 for two weeks citing a regulatory complaint issue with a supplier.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo A La Carte 2022 headliners revealed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Monday, June 6 the initial details for the 2022 a la Carte at the zoo. The festival takes place August 18-21. 2022 lineup. Thursday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. Caribou Main Stage. Spin Doctors. Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. Caribou Main Stage. Plain...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
3K+
Followers
486
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy