Santa Monica, CA

Jennifer Lopez to receive honor at MTV Movie & TV Awards

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her film and television achievements at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network announced Friday that Lopez will receive the Generation Award on Sunday in Santa Monica, California. The award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions in both film and television have turned them into household names.

Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon.

“Jennifer embodies everything about the Generation Award,” executive producers Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf said in a statement. “As a woman who does it all — in the acting, singing, dancing, producing, fashion and beauty realms — Jennifer Lopez is a timeless icon who’s made a lasting impact on film, TV, music and culture.”

Wolf Van Halen, Valerie Bertinelli slam show about Eddie Van Halen's death: 'Pathetic and heartless'

Lopez’s first breakthrough came as a dancer on the 1990s sketch comedy series “In Living Color.” She pursued an acting career and landed a leading role in “Selena” in 1997. She would go on to appear in such films including “Anaconda,” “Out of Sight,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Hustlers” and her latest, “Marry Me.”

The 52-year-old actor will release a new Netflix documentary called “Halftime” on June 14. The project focuses on the second half of her career and she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist.

As a singer, Lopez has had success on the pop and Latin charts with multiple hit songs and albums. She released her multi-hit debut “On the 6” in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like “If You Had My Love,” “All I Have” and the remixes of “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny.”

And in 2020, Lopez performed during the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” enters the awards show as the leading nominee with seven nominations. HBO’s “Euphoria” earned six nods, and “The Batman” followed with four nominations. Vanessa Hudgens will host the awards, which will air live from the Barker Hangar. The nominations include 26 gender-neutral categories.

Jack Black will receive the Comedic Genius Award.

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

It's been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have "Hungry Eyes" for a sequel. Ahead of this year's Cannes market, "Long Shot" and "50/50" director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the "Dirty Dancing" sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances "Baby" Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman's in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming "Dirty Dancing" installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby's personal story will intertwine...
'Entertainment Tonight' Anchors Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to Host This Year's Daytime Emmys

The Daytime Emmys will feature new hosts this year, but the ceremony is still keeping it inside the CBS universe. "Entertainment Tonight" anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have been tapped to host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. They take over for "The Talk" panelist Sheryl Underwood has previously hosted the show the most in recent years — either by herself, with her "Talk" co-stars, or with Mario Lopez. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences jointly announced the hosts on Monday morning with CBS. Turner (who also hosts...
Wiley wins two titles at girls state meet

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North senior Addy Wiley capped off her amazing high school career with two state titles on Friday night at Indiana University's Haugh Track & Field Complex. Not only did Wiley win the 800 meters and the 1,600 meters, she sets state records in both events with times of 2:06.26 and […]
South side crash leads to two homes damaged, one hospitalized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is hospitalized and two homes are damaged after a two car crash early Sunday morning. Police responded to the intersection of South Clinton and Esmond Streets on reports of a two car accident, one car flipped over with a person possibly stuck inside. Police on scene confirmed that […]
