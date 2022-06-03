Police: 12-year-old boy arrested after robbing west Michigan gas station, firing gunshot inside

HARTFORD, MICH. (WWJ) -- Police in west Michigan have arrested a 7th grader in connection with an armed robbery.

The 12-year-old is accused of a bold after-school heist around 4 p.m. at a Marathon gas station on Main Street near South East Street in Hartford, near St. Joseph.

According to a Hartford Police Department news release, the young boy walked in, demanded money and pointed a gun at the clerk.

Police stated that the clerk asked the boy if he was serious -- and apparently, he was.

That's when he fired a warning shot into the ceiling.

Hartford police say the gas station’s owner then gave him a bag of cash with thousands of dollars inside.

However, he didn't get too far before he was caught. The gun he used and the bag of money were also found.

Police say the boy got the gun by prying open his father's cabinet and picking it up after school.

The 12-year-old is now in juvenile detention.