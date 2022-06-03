ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 40% of Prisoners Released by Phil Murphy COVID-19 Release Were Denied Parole Earlier

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
TRENTON, NJ – A report today issued by New Jersey Assemblywoman Aura Dunn and...

Robert Swartz
2d ago

Murphy is just a socialist, who is lining his pockets, releasing criminals onto the streets . By the end of his term, he will have destroyed Jersey! It seems like his policies are running parallel with Biden. It seems like they are intentionally failing. Needless to say Murphy caused the deaths of 9000 nursing home patients.

samantha
3d ago

Christ! I’m assuming at least one of these felons our dear gov. Is releasing will commit another crime… be prepared for backlash dear gov. Here we gooo agaiiinnnnn…..

Shore News Network

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

