New Bill Would Make Firefighters, EMT Qualify for Municipal Medical Benefits

A new survey finds most certified public accountants in New Jersey believe the state economy will continue to get worse for the rest of the year. Ralph Albert Thomas, the chief executive officer and executive director of the New Jersey Society of CPAs, said a just-released report finds 65% of CPAs in the Garden State think the Jersey economy will go downhill for the remainder of 2022, while 68% believe economic conditions throughout the entire U.S. will get worse for the remainder of the year.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO