10-Year-Old Missing After Not Returning Home from School in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Clarksville man was injured Monday after allegedly setting fire to his home in what police described as an “apparent attempt to harm himself.” It happened about 7 a.m. Monday at a home near the corner of Haviland Mill Road and Mill Creek Court, according to details provided by Howard County Police. Police said four adults, including the man, were home at the time of the incident. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in critical condition. No one else was injured in the fire. Howard County Fire & EMS crews were able to get the fire under control and are evaluating damage to the home. The incident remains under investigation. If you or someone you know is in crisis, there is help available. For immediate assistance, call Maryland’s Helpline 24/7 at dial 211 and select Option 1. Adult Clarksville resident set fire at his home, 7am, 13800 blk Mill Creek Ct in apparent attempt to harm himself. Transported to Bayview by ambulance, critical cond. Three other adults in home, no one else injured. @HCDFRS controlled fire, assessing damage. HCPD investigating. — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) June 6, 2022

CLARKSVILLE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO