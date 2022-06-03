Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 Announced In Japan

The Fortnite Spider-Man Zero skin is the latest variant of the superhero's outfit to be added to the battle royale, after the default and No Way Home versions, alongside various style options, were released back in Season 1 of the current chapter. This particular skin represents Spidey's appearance in the new Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book series, with the first issue being released on June 8, 2022. There's a long running collaboration that has been established between Fortnite and Marvel, so it's no surprise to see more crossovers happening in both the game and comic world, but if you want to add the Fortnite Spider-Man Zero outfit to your locker then here's what you need to know.

