Gisele Fetterman says husband John is recovering well, campaign updates 'soon'

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) The wife of Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman says he is well on his way to a full recovery from a stroke.

Gisele Fetterman tells Politico that doctors are happy with how her husband is healing from last month’s stroke, suffered just days before Pennsylvania’s primary election.

She says the lieutenant governor is cognitively perfect and neurologists are impressed with his recovery process.

She added his heart is looking good and his pacemaker is working properly.

At this moment, there is still no timetable for a return to the campaign trail as he continues vying for the senate.

According to the Fetterman camp, an update is coming “soon” about his return to the trail.