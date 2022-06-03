ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Is Accusing a Mexican Police Chief of Working for the CJNG Cartel

By Nathaniel Janowitz
 3 days ago
MEXICO CITY — The U.S. treasury just sanctioned a sitting police chief in Mexico for allegedly being on the payroll of the hyper violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Severo Flores Mendoza served as chief of police in a rural area of the western state of Jalisco, from...

Comments / 97

Hazel
3d ago

you know, I don't think the US would say something like that, if it weren't true. too much has been ignored, for too long. help stop the criminal activity in Southern Countries, and maybe their people would stay in their Countries 🤷🏻‍♀️ Especially if they are not forced to plant crops of drugs etc. have jobs, and enough food, im pretty sure people wouldn't want to walk across 4 countries to get here.

Rafael Ramirez
3d ago

If voicing my opinion in Mexico would change something, trust me I would. Too bad it won’t, you can’t change anything when 80% of the people idolize narco culture and the other 20% turn a blind eye. Méxicos president is probably worse than joe Biden. I wouldn’t doubt it if you’re one of those people that believe narcos help out people, Gera.

HeeeeHonk
3d ago

The U.S. was doing the same in Afghanistan. They protect the poppy fields for China. Research and you will see that is true.

IN THIS ARTICLE
