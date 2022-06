The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. May 25, 1:14 p.m.: Security at the Watertown Mall called Police to help with a man they were trying to issue a trespass letter. He left the Mall, and Police located him across Arsenal Street at the Nike Store. When officers were speaking to him they discovered he had four warrants for his arrest from Waltham, Brookline, and Somerville district courts, all for shoplifting-related charges. Devin Newbury, 31, a homeless man from Boston, was arrested on the warrants and was trespassed.

