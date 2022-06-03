ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Two Teenagers Victims of Shooting in Columbus

By Erica Schmidt
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Advocates, police team up to fight Columbus crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus is coming off yet another violent weekend, with shootings across the city injuring at least three people and killing two teenagers. Officers found Mahky Andrews, 15, in a car at the corner of North Hamilton and Warner roads. They then realized there was a second victim in a nearby neighborhood […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Two injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured Sunday evening in a shooting on the west side of Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting was reported at approximately 8:48 p.m. on the 200 block of Lechner Avenue. Both victims were taken to Grant Medical Center. One victim was transported in critical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One teenager missing from Gahanna since June 1, another found

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Division of Police is attempting to locate a teenage boy who has been missing since June 1 after locating another teenager who also went missing that day from the same residence. Police say that 17-year-old Curtis Watson and 15-year-old Lane Watson were both reported missing on June 1 with […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vigil held for teen Ohio Statehouse shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens of people attended a vigil tonight to mourn a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed at the Ohio Statehouse one week ago. Broderick Harper was found with a gunshot wound last Sunday at the northwest corner of the building. Officers tried life-saving measures, but Harper died at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Columbus Police Robbery
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted for shooting at police substation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of shooting at a police substation was indicted on assault and firearm charges Friday. Kaleb Queen, 33, allegedly fired gunshots at the Columbus Division of Police substation on the 500 block of East Woodrow Avenue and at a person’s vehicle on the city’s south side on Wednesday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 killed in northwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in northwest Columbus Friday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of North Hamilton Road and Warner Road around 11 p.m., according to police. First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 11:14 p.m. Police did not...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus groups wear orange to fight gun violence

Columbus groups wear orange to fight gun violence. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3PZC0LI. Marion graduation speaker criticized for comments …. Columbus pediatrician says gun violence a public …. Source: Marion bus driver suspended on suspicion …. Police: Two injured in west Columbus shooting. Evening Weather Forecast 06-05-2022. Morning Forecast: June 5, 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Update: Man Runs from Police After Circleville Crash

CIRCLEVILLE – Around 1:15 pm on Sunday Circleville Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Washington and walnut in Circleville. When police and emergency services arrived on the scene and started their investigation on what happened. Police started questioning the...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Motorcyclist killed in west Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist died after a car attempted to pass another vehicle Saturday evening, deputies say. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Amity Road, south of Feder Road, in Prairie Township. Deputies said a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cracking down on 'Swatting'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A prank between video gamers turned into a dangerous night for an unsuspecting family and a costly police response. https://nbc4i.co/3MgQnIk.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 shot at Family Dollar in near east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting at a Family Dollar store on the near east side of Columbus Friday evening. The shooting happened at the store located at 1092 East Main Street around 8:15 p.m., according to police. The victim was taken to Grant Medical...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

95K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy