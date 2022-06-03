ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buck Showalter gives Max Scherzer update: 'Probably has the neighborhood hitting off him'

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

The Mets are comfortably in first place by 9.5 games, and still have their two best pitchers on the shelf in Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.

Scherzer hit the IL with an oblique strain last month, and Buck Showalter told reporters that the righty’s rehab is right on schedule nearly two weeks out since the injury.

At least the rehabbing that Showalter knows about.

“He’s doing fine,” Showalter told reporters on Thursday. “Who knows what he’s doing away from the field. He’s probably had four or five sides by now. His want-to is off the charts.

“Can't really follow him home. Probably has the neighborhood hitting off him.”

Scherzer was expected to miss 6-8 weeks when the injury was announced, and while New York has done just fine in his absence, they would love to have him and his 2.54 ERA back in the rotation whenever he is ready. Fortunately, he still appears to be on schedule.

“From what we can tell, he’s doing well,” Showalter said. “Every day I look there’s some improvements somewhere at some point.”

