Mets finally shut out for first time this season: 'We should give credit to ourselves'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

It had to happen at some point, but the Mets were finally shut out on Thursday night with a 2-0 loss to the Dodgers to begin their daunting west coast trip.

Without Francisco Lindor, who slammed his finger in his hotel door, New York become the last team in the league to be shut out in 2022, having been stymied by the league’s ERA leader in Tony Gonsolin, who fired six shutout frames.

“He's a good pitcher,” Showalter said. “We knew that coming in. He had a lot of different looks, different shapes, and he did what we thought he would do.”

As for the offense, it went 52 games into the season, nearly a third of the way through, without being shut out, but the bats will just tip their cap and look to begin a new streak.

“It's impressive. We should give credit to ourselves for playing 50-plus, almost 60 games without being shut out,” Starling Marte said via his interpreter. “But at the end of the day, you have to tip your cap to them for doing a good job. We’re just gonna continue to go out there.”

