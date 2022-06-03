ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Resident Evil Village,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'No Man's Sky,' 'Horizon Call of the Mountain' Show Off Teasers for PSVR2

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Thursday's State of Play event, PlayStation gave fans a sneak peek at four games in development for the PS VR2 including one VR exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain. Three heavy hitters were confirmed to get the VR treatment with new gameplay footage, including Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead:...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Reveals Ugly Sonic Replaced Another Controversial Character

When Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers debuted on Disney+ last month, streamers everywhere were shocked to find out just how many cameos the Disney picture could cram into its one-and-a-half-hour run time. That included an appearance by "Ugly Sonic," the film version of the fan-favorite video game character before backlash caused Sonic the Hedgehog filmmakers to overhaul the character's look to a more faithful adaptation.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Release Date and More Seemingly Leaks

Marvel's Midnight Suns from 2K and Firaxis Games has been quiet since being delayed out of its initial March 2022 release window to the second half of the year. Following a set of ratings for the title from international sources and ahead of the upcoming Summer Game Fest, however, it would appear that the Marvel's Midnight Suns release date and more might have leaked.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Evil Dead#The Walking Dead#Teasers#Resident Evil Village#Video Game#Ps Vr
Hello Magazine

Stranger Things creators issue apology after fans left furious watching season four

Stranger Things season four has had audiences glued to their sofas ever since it dropped on Netflix last week, thanks to its gripping plot and brilliant cast, but it seems that some viewers have been left feeling furious by one moment in the new episodes, which has resulted in the creators, The Duffer Brothers, issuing an apology.
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

This mysterious thriller has Netflix fans on the edges of their seats

Netflix’s selection of movies has always been a bit of a mixed bag, with its Top 10 list generally dominated by random thirty-party titles, the streamer’s sometimes oddball original films, and new titles that rocket up the list as soon as they land on Netflix. The #1 title on the list in the US at the moment? Disappearance at Clifton Hill, a thriller released in 2020 starring Tuppence Middleton that managed to pull off the not-insignificant feat of supplanting Tom Cruise’s original Top Gun movie in the top spot.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

More People Need to Watch the Best Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video

If you love reading Reddit theories about sci-fi thriller endings, I have a simple request. Stop scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
ComicBook

The Imperfects Trailer Released by Netflix

"If we're not human, what are we?" asks the official teaser trailer for The Imperfects, a new monster sci-fi original series coming to Netflix. On Monday, the Stranger Things streamer revealed the first look at the Coming of Rage story from showrunner Dennis Heaton (Netflix's The Order) and the creative minds behind Fargo and Van Helsing. Released as part of Day 1 of Netflix's Geeked Week 2022, The Imperfects teaser trailer follows first looks at Manifest Season 4, Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club, and a new look at Resident Evil.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Director Teases "Sadistic" Violence by Pooh & Piglet

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are deranged sadists in the upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, according to director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. In a new interview, the filmmaker breaks down some of the characteristics of that silly old bear and his "little minion" Piglet. The horror film lit up the internet when it was announced last month, and now it's headed into an expedited post-production as fans are wondering how it's going to work, and whether it will be worth the hype that the filmmakers seem to have totally underestimated when they put the word out.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadpool 3’ Writers Give Update on Working With Disney for New Film: “Deadpool Is Gonna Be Deadpool”

The writers of the next Deadpool sequel are confident that the franchise will remain as irreverent as ever. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films and are working on Deadpool 3 for director Shawn Levy, told Den of Geek that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel that fans loved about the previous movies. The upcoming film will be the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released Deadpool (2016) and its 2018 sequel.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoseph Kosinski Says Marvel, 'Star Wars' Influenced Fate of 'Tron: Legacy'...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Teases New Spider-Man Suit

The collaboration between Marvel and Fortnite is about to result in Spider-Man securing an all-new super-suit. Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War is a five-issue miniseries that sends the characters from Fortnite Island to the Marvel Universe to team up with heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Shuri. Together, they must hunt down the elusive Zero Shard, a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point. An upcoming issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War will borrow from Secret Wars #8 by putting Spider-Man in a new costume, similar to how the web-slinger donned his black alien symbiote in the 1984 comic.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Unlocks Shizuku's True Power

Hunter x Hunter fans have been eating well these past few weeks, with the series creator revealing that new chapters were currently in the works that would bring back Gon and his fellow hunters following their years-long hiatus. With the news of the manga's upcoming return, plenty of new cosplay has been coming down the pike for not just the heroes, but the villains of the Phantom Troupe as well, with one cosplayer bringing one of the group's strangest members to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reveals Disney+ Release Date

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ sooner than expected. The streaming platform told fans that they can expect the Marvel movie to make its way onto the service on June 22. Now, Multiverse of Madness was still cruising at the box office, even after almost a month in theaters. But, now people will get to enjoy the spooky trip with Benedict Cumberbatch's prickly wizard from the comfort on their couches. All the surprises will be out in the open now. (There are still one or two big ones that Marvel has kept close to the vest. Check out their post down below!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy