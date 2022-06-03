ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joe DeCamara: Joe Girardi firing warranted, now players must step up

By Joe De Camara Jon Ritchie
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCOHc_0fzWGLde00

The Philadelphia Phillies announced the firing of manager Joe Girardi on Friday and Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie reacted live on the 94WIP Midday Show around 10:20am.

(breaking news around the 16:30 mark)

"It's a failure of a season," Joe DeCamara said. "He was a failure as a bullpen manager. I think he was a failure with regard in being easy on players, I'm talking about can't pitch this guy so many days in a row and all that nonsense. It's a shame it didn't work out, because I think the guy is probably a pretty good dude and I expected a lot more, but it is a results oriented business and the results were not good enough. I think it is a warranted firing."

"I wanted this. I felt like something had to change...We needed something, some sort of shake up," Ritchie said. "Hopefully, they have that want to that we haven't seen. The desire, the toughness, that has not been exhibited. It's asking a lot. This team is not a perfect team, we know that they are constructed in a myriad of broken ways, I don't think this solves everything but I do think it's a start."

"Look, it's the right call," DeCamara said. "He did a poor job, actually a horrendous job as manager, but they've done a horrendous job as players. Most of them, not all of them, most of them."

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani are baseball’s biggest stars, also MLB’s biggest problem

The Los Angeles Angels are supposed to be a good team this year. They are expected to reach the postseason and be a competitive ball club. But following their embarrassing 10-0 loss at the hands of the Phillies, who were playing in their first post-Joe Girardi contest, the Angels losing streak was extended to nine consecutive games. The Halos are now just one game above .500 and sit 7.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West. And MLB may have a major issue if the Angels don’t turn things around in 2022.
The Spun

Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade: Fans React

Miguel Andujar has requested a trade from the New York Yankees after being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Andujar started his career with such promise, hitting .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs during the 2018 season. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to replicate that type of success.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Ritchie
Person
Joe Girardi
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gets honest on Javier Baez’s abysmal start to 2022 season

Not much has gone Javier Baez’s way in his debut season with the Detroit Tigers, and he had another performance to forget on Saturday. After being provided with a pair of days off by Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, the versatile shortstop returned to the Tigers’ lineup for their road series opener against the New York Yankees, where he failed to reach base and struck out once in three plate appearances. Hinch once again slotted in Baez to bat fifth in the clash with the current AL East leaders on Saturday, and the veteran infielder came away with strikeouts in all three of his at-bats in the game.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tigers’ Elvin Rodriguez, Tucker Barnhart drop truth bomb on tipping pitches vs. Yankees

The Detroit Tigers sent rookie hurler Elvin Rodriguez to the mound against the New York Yankees on Sunday. After getting out to a strong start, it seemed as if the Yankees had figured out Rodriguez in the fourth and fifth innings. Well, it turns out, that’s exactly what happened. A video from Jomboy began making the rounds online, in which he identified that the Yankees had figured out the Tigers signs, due to Rodriguez tipping his pitches. The result was ugly, with Rodriguez inadvertently telling the Yankees exactly what he was pitching, and getting shelled for 10 earned runs on 11 hits as a result.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

LIVE: Yankees, Tigers face off on Peacock

This week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff” game, streaming exclusively on Peacock, features the finale between the Tigers and Yankees in the Bronx, and you can watch the game live right now. The Yankees have cruised to the best record in the Majors, in no small part due to their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy