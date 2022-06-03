ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art on the Streets debuts 12 new pieces of art to decorate downtown Colorado Springs

By Amanda Hancock
 5 days ago

Picture your living room. And how you know it so well. Picture suddenly getting a new couch, one that comes in a different color or is placed in a different corner.

It would probably, at the least, make you take a second look. This is kind of what Art on the Streets does for downtown Colorado Springs. The annual exhibition brings something new, specifically 12 new pieces, to the same familiar corners and walls of town. The latest exhibit debuts Friday with a self-guided scavenger hunt.

“That’s one of the powerful things of public art,” Michelle Winchell, executive director of downtown ventures with the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs,” she said. “It can help you view your environment in a brand-new way.”

The pieces part of this installment of Art on the Streets were carefully selected to be part of this environment for the next year.

From 95 proposals, jurors chose 12 artists who hail from around the country and beyond, who, as Winchell said, sought out the local program because of its esteemed reputation. Selected artists come from Brooklyn, N.Y., Idaho and Canada, as well as several from Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCgVn_0fzWFXwv00
Colorado Springs-based artist Su Kaiden Cho works on “Betwixt,” his sculpture which is part of the new Art on the Streets exhibit in downtown Colorado Springs.

That includes a Colorado Springs-based artist Su Kaiden Cho, who graduated from University of Colorado Colorado Springs and, fittingly, has a sculpture in front of the college’s downtown building.

It also includes Brenda Biondo, who moved to Manitou Springs 20 years ago for the sake of her abstract photography career. Within the past few years, she shifted to wildlife photography to draw attention to conservation efforts. Biondo’s second public art piece is displayed near the Downtown Transit Terminal.

Corresponding poster versions will raise money for local nonprofits.

Her mural shows a bighorn sheep framed in a stained glass-style background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TPu1_0fzWFXwv00
The 2022 Art on the Streets exhibit includes “Bighorn Sheep/Mountain Sun” by Brenda Biondo.

In recent days, walkers on Kiowa Street could be seen pausing to look up at the mural. Because it was new. Others walking on different streets will look up to see other new pieces.

“I love public art, because it’s so accessible,” Winchell said. “There is no admission or barriers to people to be able to enjoy it in their everyday life.”

Some art calls for more than enjoyment. It calls for interaction or introspection.

That’s the case for a colorful new mural on North Tejon Street by Annie Hong, a Los Angeles-based artist who goes by the moniker, Hootnannie and whose work was featured in the Art on the Streets program in 2021 with a mural that reads, “Where do tears uncried flow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyABW_0fzWFXwv00
Artist Annie “Hootnannie” Hong’s mural “From U to You.”

Hong follows that mural up with one called “From U to You.” Those letters are painted in pink near the top of the piece. Below that, Hong painted yellow triangles of different sizes and invited people in the community to write notes in those blank spaces answering the question, “What do you want to hear from you?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGV1u_0fzWFXwv00

The mural shows handwritten messages such as, “You already have what it takes” and “You are worthy of peace.”

This creation is among the latest to join the Art on the Streets tradition, which started in 1998 and has displayed over 300 pieces of art downtown. About 50 of those have become permanent fixture of downtown.

“It helps us have a downtown that feels creative and vibrant and active,” Winchell said. “It just contributes to the whole environment being one that people want to spend time in.”

