This is pretty much different for those who are from here and those who are from somewhere else. In my experience, anyone who is from here and grew up in Midland/Odessa will tell you that Taco Villa is the better fast Mexican food, those who have come from other places, especially places that had Taco Bell, say that Taco Bell is the better of the two.

ODESSA, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO