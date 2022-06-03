Card Shark Review

Card Shark is such an intriguing concept. While we’re all familiar with video game representations of popular card games like Poker, Solitaire and Blackjack, none have ever really revolved around the idea of cheating at them. Card Shark then, is a game where winning is not about the hand you’re dealt...
The Fortnite Spider-Man Zero skin is the latest variant of the superhero's outfit to be added to the battle royale, after the default and No Way Home versions, alongside various style options, were released back in Season 1 of the current chapter. This particular skin represents Spidey's appearance in the new Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book series, with the first issue being released on June 8, 2022. There's a long running collaboration that has been established between Fortnite and Marvel, so it's no surprise to see more crossovers happening in both the game and comic world, but if you want to add the Fortnite Spider-Man Zero outfit to your locker then here's what you need to know.
While people spend millions to look like their favorite celebrity, here’s a man who spent $15,685 to become a dog. This Japanese man spent approximately two million Yen to look like a collie - his favorite breed of canine. The man, who goes by Toko, said his lifelong dream was to become a dog.
