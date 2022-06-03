Taste of Del Ray to return

Stunning, naturally well-lit 5Bd/4.5Bth home situated on quiet cul de sac in the heart of Mclean! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this stunning 5Bd/4.5Bth home situated on a quiet cul de sac in the heart of Mclean. Located in one of Northern Virginia's most desirable school districts. Open concept living/dining area with beautiful Hardwood floors, large windows, recessed lighting, with ceiling fans throughout. The main level features a luxury family room with a stone fireplace, a large office with french doors, and a formal living room. Large deck overlooking the beautiful backyard patio and pond – Perfect place to relax and entertain. Enjoy cooking your meals in this huge gourmet kitchen equipped with premium stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, and lots of cabinets for storage. Top-level features 4 large bedrooms, a master suite with high vaulted ceilings, an enormous walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom. Fully finished basement with entertainment room, kitchen, and a bonus room. Beautifully landscaped yard. Enjoy cherry blossom right at home! Large driveway with a two-car garage. Seconds away from Linway Park w/soccer, baseball, and tennis. Steps to Starbucks, Safeway, and plenty more shopping and dining options. Easy access to 495, 123, 66, GW Pkwy. Minutes to DC. Pets welcome. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO