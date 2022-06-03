ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Taste of Del Ray to return

By Editorials
alextimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 13th annual Taste of Del Ray is set to take place this weekend, from June 3 to 5. The event will kick off tonight with a VIP reception, followed by three days of “Taste...

alextimes.com

northernvirginiamag.com

Diners Are Loving the Fried Alligator at Ashburn’s Bourbon Bayou Kitchen (Yes, You Read that Right)

“We get different responses—different facial expressions—when people try it,” says Artin Safarian, co-owner of Bourbon Bayou Kitchen. He’s talking about guests tasting alligator flesh for the first time. When the Ashburn restaurant opened in January, Safarian offered to buy diners’ gator dishes just to get them to try it. Now, both the fried alligator appetizer, served with Cajun rémoulade, and the alligator nachos are among the restaurant’s bestsellers.
ASHBURN, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Staying in Tysons? These Are the Two New Lux Hotels You Should Choose From

The Archer Hotel and the Watermark Hotel are both sleek, stylish hotels that opened in McLean last fall with plenty of trendy amenities. They are located opposite each other on Dolley Madison Blvd. and are both walkable from the McLean Silver Line Metro Station – literally steps from each hotel, making sightseeing in DC easy.
TYSONS, VA
thezebra.org

What Happens When You Take Italy + Argentina? La Fiamma!

Alexandria, VA – You may have known Melina Pardo’s parents and their restaurant Paradiso on Franconia Rd. When they decided to retire, Melina and her husband Gonzalo, who she met at Paradiso, jumped at the opportunity to take over the restaurant and make it their own. You can taste the difference. Gonzalo is from Argentina and his influence is apparent in many of the traditional and new takes on menu items you have always loved.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Weekend Rundown: Afro Latino Festival Celebrates Those Traditionally Excluded

A host of summery events kicked off this weekend. The Washington Folk Festival was held at Glen Echo Park and Pride Family Day in front of the Smithsonian American Art Museum featured a marching band, an “age-appropriate drag show,” and arts and crafts. On Saturday, Open Streets shut...
thezebra.org

Community Abounds at a Church Older Than America

Alexandria, VA – The Old Presbyterian Meeting House is a church that outlasted all of the growing pains of the young Republic, the changes wrought by population growth, by modernization in whatever form it took through centuries, and by great divisions in how Americans see themselves and others. Support...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Momo Roadhouse & Grill opens next week in Loudoun

A new restaurant focusing on the cuisine of Nepal is planning to open next week in Loudoun County. The Roadhouse Momo & Grill will start a soft opening on Wednesday, June 15. As The Burn has been reporting, Roadhouse has taken over a vacant space in the Ashburn Village Shopping Center. The spot used to be home to the Urban BBQ Company restaurant.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Willie T’s Seafood Shack to Open This Month

Willie T’s Seafood Shack is set to open this month in the former home of Andy’s Restaurant at 9326 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, according to a report from Bethesda Beat. The location was supposed to open in April, but the opening date has been a “moving target,” John Tang, manager of Willie T’s in Springfield, Va., said to Bethesda Beat last month.
SILVER SPRING, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Shop and Dine in Clifton, a National Historic District

In 1985, the entire town of Clifton was designated a National Historic District, a result of its efforts to restore and preserve 62 charming Victorian buildings built between 1880 and 1910. Clifton’s population—264 people in 2019—gives you a sense of how small the place is, and yet it has a mighty collection of dining and shopping establishments. Plus, the town has claimed some notable residents: Jeff Arch wrote his famous screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle in Clifton. Theater legend Helen Hayes spent summers here. Today, you’ll see residents gathering in the town square and stopping by Clifton’s shops and restaurants. “The town attracts people interested in preserving the history and the community that’s there,” says Clifton Mayor Bill Holloway. Here’s how to check out all Clifton has to offer.
CLIFTON, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Enjoy the ‘High Life’ At These Rooftop Bars

The breeze. The view. The cocktails. Nothing quite beats a rooftop bar on a warm day, and Arlington has no shortage of spots to check out. Here are some of the area’s best:. Snag a view of the Courthouse skyline at this nearly 12-year-old haunt that doles out frosé, key lime crushes, Topo Chico hard seltzer and a dozen beers on draft. While you’re sipping, consider nibbling on an onion blossom, served with chipotle mayo, or carnitas tacos with shredded pork. // 2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington (Courthouse)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Bear spotted casually walking around Arlington today

A bear was spotted walking around an Arlington neighborhood this morning, prompting a warning from animal control. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said it confirmed a resident’s report of a young black bear roaming around, “likely… in his search for a new home habitat.”. “While bear...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Ros Runner Is Back at NBC12: What Happened to the Richmond Meteorologist?

An old face returned to WWBT NBC12, and Richmond residents are ecstatic. Ros Runner was a broadcast meteorologist for over a decade before he left to pursue an academic career. However, now he’s returned to weather maps, green screens, and cameras. NBC12 viewers have queries about whether Ros Runner is back at the station for good and what happened to the weather anchor during his time away from the airwaves. Here’s what the returning weathercaster said.
RICHMOND, VA
thezebra.org

Alexandria Celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee—across the world, millions celebrated with her. Over 16,000 Platinum Jubilee parties were held in her honor, one of them being at the Old Town Village right here in Alexandria. The Platinum Jubilee celebration was hosted...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

What Did You Say You Found In Little Hunting Creek?

Alexandria, VA – If you wanted to find shopping carts, bikes, an oxygen tank, and a radiator in one place, where would you look? Odds are not where they were actually found: dumped in Little Hunting Creek in Hyla Valley. Over 5,000 pounds of very assorted trash was recently...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

Luxury of a Different Kind is Coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
themunchonline.com

6303 Walden Woods Ct

Stunning, naturally well-lit 5Bd/4.5Bth home situated on quiet cul de sac in the heart of Mclean! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this stunning 5Bd/4.5Bth home situated on a quiet cul de sac in the heart of Mclean. Located in one of Northern Virginia's most desirable school districts. Open concept living/dining area with beautiful Hardwood floors, large windows, recessed lighting, with ceiling fans throughout. The main level features a luxury family room with a stone fireplace, a large office with french doors, and a formal living room. Large deck overlooking the beautiful backyard patio and pond – Perfect place to relax and entertain. Enjoy cooking your meals in this huge gourmet kitchen equipped with premium stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, and lots of cabinets for storage. Top-level features 4 large bedrooms, a master suite with high vaulted ceilings, an enormous walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom. Fully finished basement with entertainment room, kitchen, and a bonus room. Beautifully landscaped yard. Enjoy cherry blossom right at home! Large driveway with a two-car garage. Seconds away from Linway Park w/soccer, baseball, and tennis. Steps to Starbucks, Safeway, and plenty more shopping and dining options. Easy access to 495, 123, 66, GW Pkwy. Minutes to DC. Pets welcome. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
MCLEAN, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

These Northern Virginia Restaurants Have the Best Outdoor Seating

With warmer weather becoming more and more persistent each day, what better way to celebrate than to eat your favorite meals outdoors? Northern Virginia is home to some of the most beautiful foliage, lakes, and city landscapes, making it the perfect place for outdoor dining. Here are our favorite NoVA restaurants for dining outside in lovely weather.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

