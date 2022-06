Greenwich Police report that a driver they pulled over in the area of I95 at exit two was in possession of a weapon in his vehicle. Police patrolling Delavan Ave in Byram around 2:00am on May 30 say, the driver, later identified as Kennedy Patrick Waldren, 36, of Stamford, was observed not able to maintain its lane of travel as it as crossing the double yellow line.

