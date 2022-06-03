These Oklahoma veterans could (finally) get recognition for their service

Dear valued subscriber,

I'm Ryan Sharp, news director at The Oklahoman. It's been a trying couple of weeks as the nation copes with multiple mass shootings, including one just up the road from us in Tulsa. While I certainly hope you've been able to keep up with the latest developments from those events, I hope you've had time to take in some news coverage on the lighter side of life, too.

This story from reporter Molly Young is a fascinating look at an ongoing effort to recognize World War I veterans of color that may have been overlooked for the Medal of Honor based on their race.

A team of researchers has identified 214 men that fit that description. Twenty-three of those men were Native American, nine of which were from Oklahoma.

Molly tells engaging stories of Oklahomans like Otis Leader and Joseph Oklahombi, Native American soldiers whose heroics during the war have never been honored as they should.

I hope you'll take some time to read about these brave Oklahomans.

