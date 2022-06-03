ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Oklahoma veterans could (finally) get recognition for their service

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tqVOI_0fzWBpmj00

Dear valued subscriber,

Welcome to Don't Miss Reads, our weekly newsletter highlighting some of our editors' favorite stories, photos and videos that you might have missed.

I'm Ryan Sharp, news director at The Oklahoman. It's been a trying couple of weeks as the nation copes with multiple mass shootings, including one just up the road from us in Tulsa. While I certainly hope you've been able to keep up with the latest developments from those events, I hope you've had time to take in some news coverage on the lighter side of life, too.

This story from reporter Molly Young is a fascinating look at an ongoing effort to recognize World War I veterans of color that may have been overlooked for the Medal of Honor based on their race.

A team of researchers has identified 214 men that fit that description. Twenty-three of those men were Native American, nine of which were from Oklahoma.

Molly tells engaging stories of Oklahomans like Otis Leader and Joseph Oklahombi, Native American soldiers whose heroics during the war have never been honored as they should.

I hope you'll take some time to read about these brave Oklahomans.

Below are links to more of our editors' favorite stories of the past week or beyond. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

