ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Marion Star

McGuire refuses to resign from DD board after anti-gay River Valley graduation speech

By Sophia Veneziano, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

Jim McGuire is not going to resign after his his anti-gay alumni speech at River Valley's graduation that sparked community outrage, and he said the Marion County Commissioners have asked him to continue serving.

The Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD) asked for McGuire's voluntary resignation or his removal from its governing board by the Marion County Commissioners after his speech began bringing the county board backlash from the community.

People from Marion and beyond have been asking for his removal from his county commissioner-appointed position with the board, according to MCBDD Superintendent Cheryl Plaster.

"We asked for his voluntary resignation, but obviously that's his decision. We do not have the authority to remove him. That would be going through the commissioners," said Plaster.

Plaster said she reached out to remaining board members to see if they wanted to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the situation, but she noted that wouldn't change the fact that the decision is entirely up to the county commissioners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKFTo_0fzWB6ad00

Friday at 2 p.m. McGuire sent an email to River Valley High School Principal Barry Dutt and Plaster thanking River Valley for selecting him to be the graduation's Distinguished Alumni for 2022. He also provided the following statement regarding his intention to continue serving with the board of DD:

"The Board of Marion County Commissioners have asked me to continue on boards they have appointed me. I have talked to each commissioner individually along with their legal counsel. All have concluded I did not say anything wrong or negative to anyone. They all thanked me for representing them," McGuire said.

"It is an honor to serve on worthy appointments and will represent the county best I can. I am glad to help."

Marion County Commissioner Kerr Murray said the commissioners plan to meet in the near future with Plaster, but he was not sure when the meeting would take place or when the commissioners would make or announce their decision.

He said he knew where he personally stood on the matter but was not at the liberty to share as of Friday.

"We definitely are going to have a meeting with Cheryl," he said.

Murray also noted he listened to the speech twice and did not believe McGuire's words were "anti-gay."

"I didn't hear anything with respect to 'anti-gay' in the speech. I really didn't," the county commissioner said.

During River Valley's May 27 graduation ceremony, McGuire's said this regarding romantic relationships:

"Choose a spouse, I suggest. I also strongly suggest to make sure to choose Biblical principles, you know, a male with a female and female with a male."

McGuire said he did not see anything wrong with saying these words at a public school graduation as he followed the instructions to "help and inspire" the graduates.

“My speech was not anti- anything. There was not a negative word or statement anywhere in the speech. For anyone or an organization, please review it. Being positive is who I am,” he said.

He also said he didn't have anything to say to the community other than expressing his gratitude to anyone who has reached out to support him.

"I just want to thank everybody for connecting with me, and it’s a pleasure to help serve, and you can call me back any time you want,” said McGuire.

In a Thursday Facebook post , MCBDD said it hoped the community can see all the good things the board of DD is doing for the community and not "hang their hats on a very hurtful statement by a brand new board member who has maybe spent two or three hours with our institution," posting a rainbow-colored heart along with the words:

"We have been gathering the facts about the event and working with the county commissioners to seek a resignation. They have appointed Jim, therefore, they would have to be the people to ask for his resignation. You can help us achieve a resignation by reaching out to the commissioners and voicing your concerns."

This further ignited a heated digital discussion that MCBDD called in a later post a "no-win situation," as the organization then received pushback from community members in support of McGuire, with some threatening to no longer support future board of DD levies if he was to be removed.

In response to this backlash, the board posted a Facebook comment publicly announcing their decision to ask McGuire to voluntarily resign, explaining his speech was contrary to the board's mission and values.

"Our mission and values honor the lives and choices of all people. We do not rely on biblical verses but on simple human kindness toward all. Separating church and state is important as we are a government agency. Unfortunately, Jim's speech combined the two which has caused concern to the families that we serve," the comment said.

"Because of this, we have no choice but to ask for his resignation as our families and those served are the center of our mission and values."

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 | sveneziano@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: McGuire refuses to resign from DD board after anti-gay River Valley graduation speech

Comments / 7

Leslie mclaughlin
2d ago

Remember, he was invited to speak and just because others don’t agree with his views or positioning, it is not necessarily anti-anything. These headlines are disinformation.

Reply
5
Stacy Stinehelfer
3d ago

Why should he have to resign for voicing his beliefs? When the opposing side does nothing but voice theirs

Reply(1)
6
Related
wksu.org

Ohio's state school superintendent resigns after less than a month on the job

The former state board of education vice president and Reynoldsburg City Schools superintendent who was appointed as superintendent of public instruction less than a month ago has resigned. State Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire announced Dackin's resignation with this statement: “Today, I received notice from Stephen D. Dackin of...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Columbus will ban fireworks before the state lifts restrictions on July 1

As the state prepares for more lenient rules regarding the use of fireworks beginning in July, Columbus is taking steps to keep them out of the city. Columbus City Council is expected to approve a new ban on fireworks during Monday's council meeting. The ban would apply to any fireworks...
Daily Advocate

Proposed legislation clears way for ‘community solar’ in Ohio

DARKE COUNTY — Apex Clean Energy’s petition to the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) regarding Painter Creek Solar is delayed until autumn. However, there are other companies looking at Darke County for smaller-scale projects. One of those companies is Massachusetts-based Nexamp, founded in 2007, now serving 50,000 customers...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Black vote debate: Lawsuit tells U.S. Supreme Court new map is unfair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Youngstown residents, including two pastors, are hoping the U.S. Supreme Court will reverse a lower court’s decision and find that two Ohio Statehouse districts were drawn to dilute the Black vote. Dubbed “the Simon Parties,” the three plaintiffs — the Hon. Reverends Kenneth Simon and Lewis W. Macklin, along with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay#Anti#Gannett#Racism#Dd Board#River Valley High School
Lima News

Indian Lake lands much-needed funding for weed problem

SPRINGFIELD — For years state wildlife officials have struggled to keep ahead of weeds choking the ecosystem at Indian Lake, the popular recreation and fishing destination at Russells Point in Logan County. In an Ohio bill passed this week, $750,000 has been approved to provide funding for weed harvesting...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Residents feel misled by Honey Creek Canvassers

CRAWFORD COUNTY—Residents all over Crawford County are reporting being given misleading information in order to get them to sign a petition to put the issue of whether wind turbines can be placed around sites in Crawford County. In May, Crawford County Commissioners voted to restrict the placement of wind...
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus Reveals Scheme to Regulate Guns Through Board Of Health

The Ohio Legislature has made it crystal clear that it wants ONE set of consistent firearm laws across the state, and it has specifically forbidden municipalities from regulating guns in any manner. However, even though the state's "preemption" law, spelled out in Ohio Revised Code 9.68, has been in force...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Dackin resigns as state superintendent

COLUMBUS — After less than a month in the position, Steve Dackin resigned Friday as Ohio’s Superintendent of Public Instruction with the Department of Education. Conflict of interest concerns had surrounded Dackin since he had applied for the position in February, three days after resigning as the Ohio Board of Education’s vice president.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Saying goodbye to the 101-year-old SPPS

OTTAWA — Betty Wannemacher’s oldest sister attended the Fourth Street Sts. Peter and Paul School (SPPS) when it was first built in 1921, 101 years ago, and it has proudly stood as a centerpiece in the Ottawa community and Catholic parishioners for multiple generations. On Sunday, former students, teachers, and the public were invited to tour the building one last time before its scheduled demolition, with blackboards, filing cabinets, bookcases, and any other items inside available for the taking.
OTTAWA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

GoFundMe Account Set Up For Former Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce President

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Marc Matheny who has previously served as the President for the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. The donation page states that he is currently battling Parkinson’s Disease and that “the disease struck suddenly and with a vengeance.”. The purpose for the...
WAUSEON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to two controversial Ohio Bills

DAYTON — With pride month now underway, Americans all over the country are uplifting the LGBTQ+ community. However amid the celebrations, in Ohio there are some pieces of legislation some believe are doing the complete opposite. News Center Seven’s Brandon Lewis went to Courthouse Square where the Greater Dayton...
Knox Pages

Wolf Pen Spring is the hidden gem of Rabbit Ridge with a tie to the Underground Railroad

NEWCASTLE -- Straddling the border between Knox and Coshocton Counties just outside Newcastle, Rabbit Ridge is typical of the Appalachian foothills that wrinkle eastern Ohio. Perhaps the last thing you’d expect to find there is a stone mansion with a Gothic arch over its front door. But it is there. You can’t see Wolf Pen Spring from the road, but the historic building is tucked away on private property only rarely opened to the public.
COSHOCTON, OH
Knox Pages

Preliminary work begins on roundabout near Gambier

GAMBIER -- A roundabout is coming to an intersection just outside the Village of Gambier in hopes of lowering the number of minor and fatal accidents. The roundabout would be at the intersection of Ohio 229 and Ohio 308. The Ohio Department of Transportation and Gambier village officials are leading...
GAMBIER, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
833
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy