Celebrate National Donut Day with 7 deals and free donuts on Friday

MMMM, DONUTS.

That’s right, friends, it’s National Donut Day, and that means you can actually get some free fried baked goods from purveyors of doughnuts around the country.

Why is Friday, June 3 National Donut Day? Why do we spell it doughnut or donut? I have no idea, but free or discounted donuts are the important thing here, and we want you to get those.

So let’s stop writing about donuts and get to the important stuff here: A partial list of donut joints that we’ve found who will give something away or sell you one for less than the usual price:

1

Dunkin Donuts

Alright, so you have to buy a beverage. But it comes with a free donut!

2

Krispy Kreme

From their site:

Celebrate with us and enjoy TWO amazing offers. In addition to ANY doughnut free on National Doughnut Day 6/3, guests can enjoy a $1 Original Glazed® dozen with the purchase of any dozen or 16 ct minis. Talk about some sweet ways to celebrate!

ANY DONUT FREE!

4

Voodoo Doughnut

In the words of Homer Simpson, WOOHOO!

5

7-Eleven

Per Thrillist:

Between June 3 and June 5, participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores will offer two donuts for the price of one. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to join the 7-Eleven rewards program called 7Rewards or the Speedy Rewards program. As a member, all you’ll need to do is drop in to get your BOGO donuts.

6

Duck Donuts

Free cinnamon sugar donut!!

7

Shipley Do-Nuts

From their site: Purchase any item and get a free glazed!